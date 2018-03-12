Former NAACP leader faces past domestic violence claims

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former NAACP leader in Washington state is under new scrutiny after he recently launched a video campaign urging men to take a stand against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Phil Tyler, who has in the past been accused of domestic violence, has been exploring a run for political office after stepping down as president of the NAACP chapter in Spokane.

Tyler recently enlisted notable men in the community, including the city's mayor and county sheriff, for the video offering support to sex abuse survivors.

But that lead to renewed scrutiny into the community activist's past, including a civil case of domestic violence involving Tyler from 1998 where a protection order was issued.

Tyler has denied the claims from three ex-wives who said he was abusive.