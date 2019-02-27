Former NFL player Pacman Jones arrested at Indiana casino

RISING SUN, Ind. (AP) — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been arrested and jailed after an incident at a southeastern Indiana casino.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation, and resisting arrest early Wednesday at the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, located about 25 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

The commission says its agents were called to the casino "to investigate a patron for possible cheating at a table game." It says the 35-year-old Jones "immediately became verbally combative and disorderly with agents and casino staff." Jones was incarcerated at the Dearborn County Jail in nearby Lawrenceburg.

Jones, a one-time Pro Bowler, spent eight seasons with the Bengals. He also played for the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

Jones pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after a 2017 confrontation with hotel security personnel and an obscenity-filled tirade against arresting police officers in Cincinnati.

