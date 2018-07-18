https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Former-Spearfish-volunteer-fire-chief-accused-of-13084594.php
Former Spearfish volunteer fire chief accused of embezzling
SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A former volunteer chief with the Spearfish Fire Department is accused of embezzling from the organization.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that 50-year-old Lloyd Heser Jr. faces a grand theft charge that's punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
He's accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars over a period of about two years ending last March. The exact amount is still being determined.
Heser is free on $1,500 bond. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com
