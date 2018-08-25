Former Spokane cop gets life sentence after rape conviction

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former Spokane cop gets life sentence after rape conviction 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokane police sergeant convicted of sexually assaulting a female police officer during a drunken house party has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gordon Ennis received the sentence Friday in Spokane County Superior Court and must serve seven years before becoming eligible for parole.

RELATED: Ex-Bellevue cop arrested third time in domestic violence case

A jury in March convicted Ennis of second-degree rape following a two-week trial that detailed heavy drinking at a party at an officer's home three years ago.

Judge Maryann Moreno told Ennis that his victim had a love and passion for law enforcement at the start of her career that Ennis betrayed.

ALSO: 'I used to think I could trust you': Ex-Seattle cop gets 23+ years for serial child rape

Ennis at the sentencing apologized to the victim, for letting down his family and friends, and for tarnishing the reputation of the police agency.