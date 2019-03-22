Former UW doctor charged with sexual assaulting patient

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former UW Health doctor faces sexual assault charges.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Michael Thom was charged Thursday in Madison with second-degree sexual assault by a health care employee and fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to investigators, Thom groped and kissed a female patient in 2016. He also allegedly texted her photos of his genitals.

Thom surrendered his medical license in 2017 amid the allegations. The State Journal reports a state Department of Safety and Professional Services attorney told a member of the state Medical Examining Board to quickly accept Thom's license surrender to avoid opening a public case against him.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Thom. His attorney in 2017, Patti Putney, told the State Journal then that Thom had a consensual relationship with the patient.