Former Wichita officer pleads guilty in gambling case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita police officer has admitted that he knew about illegal private poker games in the city for years but didn't report them to authorities.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael Zajkowski pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to concealing a felony.

Prosecutors said a co-defendant asked Zajkowski to find out if an undercover officer attended one of the poker games in February 2014. Zajkwoski then reported what he found out to the co-defendant.

Zajkowski will be sentenced Aug. 2. Attorney have agreed to recommend a year on federal probation.

KFDI reports the co-defendant, 50-year-old Brock Wedman of St. Marys, also pleaded guilty this week and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 1.

The two men are among several arrested in an FBI investigation of illegal gambling in Wichita.

