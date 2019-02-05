Former armored truck driver indicted on theft of $900K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Kentucky has indicted a former armored truck driver on charges accusing him of taking more than $900,000 from the vehicle.

Officials say 29-year-old Mark Nicholas Espinosa fled from Louisville to Connecticut after the Dec. 5 theft and was found in Connecticut with $850,000 in cash on Jan. 30.

The U.S. attorney's office announced the indictment Tuesday. It charges Espinosa with theft from a common carrier, bank robbery, interstate transportation of stolen money, monetary transactions involving stolen money and money laundering.

The prosecutor's office said in a news release that Espinosa used the name Sam Smith to buy a car and make a bank deposit using money from the truck.

It wasn't immediately known if Espinosa had a lawyer who could comment.