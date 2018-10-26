Former coach pleads guilty to charge for locker room video

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi man is pleading guilty to a federal charge that he tried to produce child pornography after officials say he recorded girls changing in a locker room.

Micah Macay Wilbanks of Corinth on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities say a student found Wilbanks' cellphone hidden in a locker room at Kossuth Middle School on May 2. Wilbanks then coached at the school.

Wilbanks faces 15 years to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills scheduled sentencing for Jan. 31.

Documents say Wilbanks appeared impaired and that deputies overheard Wilbanks describing himself as a "pedophile."

Wilbanks unsuccessfully sought to dismiss the charge because the video lacked nudity.