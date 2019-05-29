Former deputy accused of stealing from father

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy from Wheeler and Gilliam counties accused of stealing thousands from his elderly father is facing 10 felony charges, including first-degree criminal mistreatment.

The Bulletin reports that 41-year-old Russell Lee Mathiasen appeared Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to be arraigned on the charges.

Mathiasen is alleged to have stolen more than $9,000 from his 76-year-old father, Arden "Butch" Mathiasen, between July 2017 and September 2018.

When the thefts occurred, Butch Mathiasen was a resident of the Awbrey Place Senior Living facility in Bend, and Russell Mathiasen had power of attorney over his father's finances.

He's accused of using the money to pay for Verizon, Uber, iTunes and other services.

Russell Mathiasen's attorney, Todd Wilson, did not return calls for comment.