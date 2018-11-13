Former forensic interviewer sentenced to time behind bars

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former forensic interviewer who testified in numerous northern New Mexico court cases has been sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $8,150 in restitution for embezzling money from her employer, Northern Arizona Healthcare.

A Coconino County Superior Court judge in Flagstaff sentenced Carli Moncher on Friday after she previously pleaded guilty to perjury and theft.

The state Attorney General's Office said Moncher falsified timesheets, falsified forms to get reimbursement money for travel expenses, and created subpoenas purporting to require her appearance in court to testify.

Moncher interviewed abuse victims while she worked Northern Arizona Healthcare's Safe Child Center.