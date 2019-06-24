Former officer convicted of on-duty sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln police officer has been convicted of a sexual assault that occurred while he was still on the force.

Lancaster County District Court records say a jury found 56-year-old Gregory Cody guilty on Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Investigators say Cody used his position of authority to coerce and force a 30-year-old mentally ill woman into sex dozens of times for more than a year.

The woman told investigators most of the assaults occurred while Cody was on duty and that they began in 2016 after Cody released her rather than take her into emergency protective custody. She told investigators that Cody told her she would "owe him."