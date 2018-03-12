Former officer pleads guilty to drug distribution

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont police officer who stole heroin from a police evidence locker for a woman he was dating has pleaded guilty.

WPTZ-TV reports 31-year-old John Breault pleaded guilty Friday in Burlington to felony distribution of heroin as part of a deal with prosecutors. Breault had previously pleaded not guilty.

The original complaint filed by an FBI agent says Breault gave the drugs to the woman, who was addicted to opioids, this past summer. Breault resigned from the Royalton Police Department in October 2017.

Breault's attorney, Robert Katims, says his client "had a serious lapse of judgment" while trying to help out a friend with a drug problem.

Breault faces up to 20 years in prison when he is arraigned Oct. 13.

