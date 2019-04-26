Former officer pleads not guilty in child sex assault case

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A former Fremont police officer accused of sexually assaulting a child has pleaded not guilty.

Dodge County District Court records say 33-year-old Austin Williams entered the pleas Thursday to two counts of sexual assault of a child and to related charges. A trial date wasn't set. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Officials say an investigation into Williams began last summer when the patrol was notified by an advocacy center of a potential sexual assault.

At the time of the investigation, Williams was an officer with the Fremont Police Department, but the patrol says his employment there has ended.