Former scoutmaster pleads guilty to assaulting scouts

NEWFIELDS, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire Boy Scout leader has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four scouts two decades ago.

Eugene Perreault entered his plea Monday to multiple felony charges and was sentenced to 12 to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the 70-year-old Newfields man assaulted the scouts in the 1990s and early 2000s. He was arrested in October 2016 after two victims went to police.

One victim testified during Monday's hearing saying, "the court can't give me my life and this sentence can't give me personal closure."

Perreault issued an apology during his court hearing.

Police say there are additional victims in the case that have declined to come forward.

Prosecutors say they will reopen the investigation if more victims come forward.