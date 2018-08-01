Former speaker donates campaign funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island politician involved in a corruption investigation donated his remaining campaign funds to three nonprofit organizations.

WPRI-TV reports former Rhode Island House Speaker Gordon Fox disclosed Tuesday that he has donated more than $60,000 to the groups, emptying the campaign fund he admitted to stealing from when he was in office.

According to a quarterly campaign finance report, Fox donated $25,000 to nonprofit Stages of Freedom to create an endowment for swimming lessons for children, $20,000 to Open Doors, which supports formerly incarcerated people and $17,200 to the YMCA.

Fox says, "I wanted to put those funds to good use."

He became House speaker in 2010, but stepped down in 2014 after his home and Statehouse office were raided as part of a federal and state corruption investigation. He struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to charges of bribery, filing a false tax return and wire fraud for taking money out of his campaign account and using it for personal expenses.

He completed the home confinement portion of his sentence in February 2018.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com