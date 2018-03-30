Former teacher arrested at school where he once taught

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence middle school teacher who resigned after he was accused of making racist comments during class has been arrested at the school where he once taught on suspicious of disorderly conduct.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that South Middle School was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes Thursday after the former teacher showed up unannounced. District spokeswoman Julie Boyle says the man was using swear words and making threatening comments.

Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said in an email that he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing, interference with duties of a police officer as well as disorderly conduct. No one was hurt.

The teacher was suspended with pay in fall 2016 after a parent raised concerns and later resigned. The former teacher has denied the allegations.

___

