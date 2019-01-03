Former teacher's aide pleads not guilty to child porn

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana teacher's aide has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of child pornography, voyeurism and obstruction of justice.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 47-year-old Aaron Lopez Saldana entered the plea Thursday in Lake Superior Court.

A probable cause affidavit alleges Saldana recorded prepubescent and teenage boys without their knowledge as they showered or used the restroom at his Calumet Township home. In some videos investigators have uncovered, Saldana was pictured with young boys "in sexual positions."

The images came to light after two men discovered them during a Dec. 12 burglary at Saldana's home. A friend of one of the men alerted police.

Lake Ridge School Board voted Dec. 17 to fire Saldana from his eight-year position at Lake Ridge Middle School.

Saldana remains in custody.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com