Former top Greitens' aide to lead Republican political group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign manager has been chosen to lead a national group focused on electing Republicans in state-level races.

The Republican State Leadership Committee's board of directors named Georgia-native Austin Chambers as president.

The committee in a release announcing Chambers' hiring touted his successful work on Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's campaigns. It alluded to Greitens' campaign without naming him.

Greitens resigned last year in the face of possible impeachment.

After he stepped down, a House lawmaker who investigated him filed an ethics complaint accusing Greitens' gubernatorial campaign and a nonprofit that promoted Greitens' agenda of multiple campaign finance violations. Chambers led the nonprofit.

An attorney for the campaign and nonprofit has said no laws were violated.

The complaint is still pending.