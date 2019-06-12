Former tribal police officer admits theft from youth program

BILLNGS, Mont. (AP) — A former Montana tribal police officer has confessed to stealing $40,000 from a youth diversion program.

The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday that 44-year-old Willard Wilson White III pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and income tax evasion.

A plea deal reached with prosecutors requires White to pay the full amount in restitution to the Fort Peck Tribes in northeast Montana.

Authorities say White approached the Fort Peck Law and Justice Committee in July 2015 with a proposal for a program to help Assiniboine and Sioux tribal youth avoid incarceration.

Authorities say that within a month White spent all of the program's funds on himself without providing any services.

Court documents say White will also be required to pay the Internal Revenue Service $18,050 in taxes on the unreported $40,000.

