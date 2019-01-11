Former utility leader arrested in $107,000 embezzlement

COLUMBIA, Miss. (AP) — The former president of a south Mississippi water utility has been arrested on embezzlement charges.

Marion County Sheriff's Capt. Pete Williams says Marcus Hull was arrested Thursday. He was president of the Mt. Gilead-Improve Water Association.

Williams and State Auditor Shad White say Hull stole nearly $107,000 from the private nonprofit over two years. White can't sue for repayment because the association is a private group.

Williams says other members of the association noticed money was missing and alerted authorities.

Williams says he doesn't know the name of Hull's attorney. Hull was jailed Thursday awaiting a hearing before a judge who could set bail on Friday.