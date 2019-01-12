Fort Smith police investigate death of 5-year-old

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Fort Smith say they're investigating the death of a 5-year-old and the child's stepmother has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police on Friday responded to a hospital regarding a suspicious death. Police do not yet know the child's cause of death, and the body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory.

Details on the nature of the child's death have not been released.

Police say 23-year-old Rae Von Smith was arrested and charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. She was being held in jail on Saturday on no bond. She has a court date set for Wednesday and jail records don't list an attorney for her.