State Police fatally shoot man after domestic dispute
Updated 3:40 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
FORT SUMNER, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say State Police fatally shot a Fort Sumner man after he fled an earlier shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Investigators say the dispute began Sunday morning when 48-year-old Andy Lucero violated a restraining order by entering his ex-girlfriend's home.
During the dispute, investigators say a friend of Lucero's ex-girlfriend pulled up at the house and was shot by Lucero.
The friend suffered injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.
Authorities say Lucero was later located and killed in a field about 20 miles west of Fort Sumner.
