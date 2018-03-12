State Police fatally shoot man after domestic dispute

FORT SUMNER, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say State Police fatally shot a Fort Sumner man after he fled an earlier shooting that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Investigators say the dispute began Sunday morning when 48-year-old Andy Lucero violated a restraining order by entering his ex-girlfriend's home.

During the dispute, investigators say a friend of Lucero's ex-girlfriend pulled up at the house and was shot by Lucero.

The friend suffered injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities say Lucero was later located and killed in a field about 20 miles west of Fort Sumner.