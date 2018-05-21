Fort Thompson man gets 20 months for drug-related death

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Fort Thompson man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for a drug-related confrontation that led to a man's death.

The U.S. attorney's office says 32-year-old Zachery Ziegler got into a fight with Thomas Witt on May 23, 2017, and punched Witt in the head. Witt was later pronounced dead at a Chamberlain hospital of a traumatic brain injury.

Ziegler pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter. He was recently sentenced to 20 months in custody.