Fort Wayne man gets 105 years for hammer attack on parents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Fort Wayne man to the maximum 105 years in prison for hammer attacks on his parents that left his father dead and mother seriously injured.

Allen Superior Court Judge John Surbeck on Monday sentenced 51-year-old Scott Ruse to 65 years for murder and 40 years for attempted murder for the July 5 attacks on Gene Ruse and Sandra Ruse, both 71. Gene Ruse died July 18 when he was taken off life support in a hospital.

Scott Ruse pleaded guilty to the charges last month after prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges. At that time, Ruse told the judge he was on drugs when he attacked his parents.

Sandra Ruse didn't speak before her son's sentencing, but attended with other family members.