Fort Wayne man pleads guilty to killing 4, including fetus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in the deaths of four people including his unborn child.

Twenty-three-year-old Marcus Dansby also pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of attempted murder and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crimes.

Under a plea agreement, Dansby faces up to 320 years in prison when he is sentenced in July. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the death penalty and will not seek a sentence of life without parole.

Dansby is charged in the fatal September 2016 shootings and stabbings of 18-year-old Traeven Harris, 37-year-old Consuela Arrington, 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington and the near-term fetus that the younger Arrington was carrying. A fourth person, 14-year-old Trinity Hairston, was shot and stabbed but survived.