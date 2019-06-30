Friends, family remember Indiana man fatally shot by police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Friends and family of a man fatally shot by police in South Bend are recalling a caring, thoughtful man.

WNDU-TV reports Eric Logan's friends and family gathered Saturday to say goodbye at a celebration of his life.

Friend Vernado Malone says Logan was a person who would have always lent a hand, like if you had a flat tire.

Logan, a black man, was fatally shot June 16 by a police officer in a case that's generated national headlines.

Authorities say Logan was armed with a knife when he approached the officer. The officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill, remains on paid administrative leave.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj), who's seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, had to pull himself off the campaign trail for several days to answer questions about public safety and race.