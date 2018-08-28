Fullerton police chief being investigated in alleged assault

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say they are investigating a report that the Fullerton police chief and another off-duty officer allegedly assaulted emergency medical technicians who were trying to treat the chief's wife at a concert in the city of Irvine.

Irvine's police chief, Mike Hamel, said in a weekend email to the city manager and council that police responded to a call at the Lady Antebellum concert Friday night.

Hamel said in the email obtained Tuesday that two EMTs alleged they were physically assaulted by off-duty Fullerton Chief David Hendricks and a police captain while trying to provide medical aid to Hendricks' injured wife.

No arrests were made.

Hendricks and Fullerton Capt. Thomas Oliveras were placed on paid administrative leave following the incident.

Hendricks became Fullerton's chief in July 2017.