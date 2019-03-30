Funeral held for off-duty police officer who was gunned down

CHICAGO (AP) — Family and friends gathered on Chicago's South Side to remember slain police Officer John Rivera.

Fellow Chicago police officers carried Rivera's casket into the Church of the Annunciata on Friday as his mother followed. Students carrying balloons, flags and signs wrapped around the procession line to honor him.

The 23-year-old Rivera, who had been on the force for two years, was shot to death March 23 as he sat in an auto after a night out with friends. Rivera's colleagues say he was serious about policing but also had a wonderful sense of humor.

Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle have been charged in the shooting. Police are still searching for a third man believed to be involved.

Investigators say Rivera may have been mistaken for someone in another group that had fought with the suspects hours earlier.