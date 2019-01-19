Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 88-86 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tookie Brown scored 26 on 10-of-17 shooting, Montae Glenn added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Georgia Southern held on in overtime for an 88-86 victory over South Alabama on Saturday.

Quan Jackson scored five of his 15 points in overtime. His 3-pointer with 58 seconds left gave the Eagles (12-7, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good at 87-84.

John Pettway's pair of free throws pulled South Alabama within one with 36 seconds left. David-Lee Jones Jr. split of pair of free throws for Georgia Southern.

In the final 10 seconds, the Jaguars (9-10, 2-4) missed four shots that would have tied the game. Glenn blocked Trhae Mitchell with a second left and Mitchell missed the putback.

Josh Ajayi had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Mitchell had 22 points and 11 boards for South Alabama. Herb McGee added 18 points and Pettway scored 14.

Mitchell made a jumper with two seconds left in the second half to force overtime.