Georgia police officer accused of threatening to kill wife

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer is accused of threatening to kill his wife and a child.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday that 33-year-old Duluth police Officer Keri Sean McNaughton was arrested this week on charges including terroristic threats and acts.

A Gwinnett County police report says McNaughton told his wife early Monday that he would "put a bullet in her head" and threatened to kill everyone in the house.

The report says a child in the home tried to intervene and McNaughton threatened to kill the child and used a racist slur. It says the child ran to their bedroom and called 911. McNaughton told officers he had been drinking.

The Duluth Police Department conducted an internal investigation and fired McNaughton. It's unclear if McNaughton has a lawyer.

