Georgia officer killed after traffic stop; suspect dead

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer and a suspect died Thursday night after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and shooting just east of Atlanta, authorities said.

DeKalb County police Chief James Conroy said at a news conference that the unidentified officer and suspect died at an Atlanta hospital from injuries sustained during the Thursday evening shooting, according to news outlets.

"Tonight, a DeKalb County Police officer died in the line of duty serving its citizens of DeKalb County," Conroy said.

A police dog was also shot and was listed in critical condition.

Conroy said the shooting followed a traffic stop. Conroy said the suspect fled, shot the pursuing DeKalb County officer and hid behind a business. The suspect then shot a police K-9, prompting officers to shoot the suspect, Conroy said.

"I am very proud of the men and women of the police department. They responded to the scene, were able to track the suspect, they did their job," Conroy said, according to WSB-TV .

Conroy said the slain officer had been with the department for less than two years. The suspect was described as a man in his 20s to 30s.

The DeKalb officer was the fifth Georgia officer killed in the line of duty this year, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The shooting caused a nearby portion of Interstate 20 to be briefly shut down, leading to rush-hour traffic jams.

Governor-elect Brian Kemp tweeted his condolences for the officer.

"We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice," he wrote. "Our prayers are with those who mourn."