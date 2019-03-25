Georgia's Simmons, Stevenson arrested following bar fight

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia senior wide receiver Tyler Simmons and freshman defensive back Tyrique Stevenson are facing misdemeanor charges following a bar fight.

Simmons and Stevenson were arrested early Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct for their alleged fight with employees at the Cloud Bar in Athens.

According to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department provided to The Associated Press, an off-duty officer working at the bar called for assistance at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday. The statement said several officers "responded to a chaotic scene with numerous bar patrons spilling out onto the sidewalk and street."

Simmons and Stevenson were transported to jail but Simmons complained of an undisclosed injury and was taken to a local hospital. Following treatment, Simmons was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

___

