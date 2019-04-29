Georgia woman found guilty of starving stepdaughter to death

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman accused of starving her stepdaughter to death in a suburb north of Atlanta in 2013 has been convicted of the girl's murder.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 36-year-old Tiffany Moss was found guilty of all counts including murder, cruelty to children and trying to conceal the death of 10-year-old Emani Moss by burning her body.

Jurors who found Moss guilty will now decide if she should be put to death for the crimes.

Moss represented herself at trial and didn't mount a defense. She did not make an opening statement, closing argument or call witnesses.

Authorities say Emani Moss weighed only 32 pounds (14 kilograms) when her body was found.

The girl's father, Eman Moss, is serving life in prison without parole for his role in the crime.

