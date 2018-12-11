Germany arrests suspected helper of Islamic State group

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a woman suspected of supporting the Islamic State group by helping two members who allegedly planned an attack in Germany.

Federal prosecutors said the woman, a 40-year-old German identified only as Songul G., was arrested Tuesday in Hamburg.

They said she was in contact with a suspected IS member based in Syria, identified as Marcia M., who together with another alleged member was involved in plans for an attack in Germany. The plan was to smuggle attackers into Germany, where they would marry women who were aware of the plot.

In 2016, Songul G. allegedly registered a cellphone number under a false name and offered to host and marry one of the would-be attackers. Two of them then tried and failed to leave Syria for Germany.