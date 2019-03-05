Germany charges Russian man over alleged extremist bomb plot

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a Russian national with plotting an Islamic extremist bombing in Germany along with an alleged accomplice who was detained in France in a separate case in 2017.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday the 31-year-old, identified only as Magomed-Ali C. because of German privacy laws and arrested in August, was charged with preparing an act of violence and preparing an explosion.

He is accused of storing the explosive TATP at his apartment in October 2016. At around that time, he and alleged accomplice Clement B. are believed to have broken off their plot and split up.

Prosecutors say that the pair was in contact with Anis Amri, the Tunisian who attacked a Christmas market in Berlin in December 2016, but weren't aware of his plans.