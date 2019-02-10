Gilbert man sentenced to prison for stealing clients' money

PHOENIX (AP) — A 77-year-old Gilbert man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay over $290,000 in restitution for pocketing money stolen from property management clients that included homeowners associations.

Harlow White was sentenced Friday in federal court in Phoenix after previously pleading guilty to money laundering charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona says the property management company owned by a daughter of White stole at least $1.2 million from HOA clients' bank accounts, and the money was used in part to pay $300,000 in personal charges on White's credit card.