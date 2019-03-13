Goshen officer won't face charges for shooting motorist

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer won't face charges for shooting a motorist at the end of a chase.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker says a grand jury convened Wednesday to evaluate the Jan. 9 shooting of Joshua Perry in Goshen declined to return an indictment.

Becker says Goshen Police Lt. Michael McCormack and other officers tried to stop Perry's vehicle after observing traffic infractions. After a 50-minute, low-speed pursuit, Perry stopped his vehicle but refused orders to keep his hands visible. Becker says Perry then thrust one of his hands out of a window toward McCormack, who then fired at Perry, striking Perry twice in an arm and once in the lower jaw.

After being released from a hospital, Perry was arrested for resisting law enforcement and outstanding warrants.