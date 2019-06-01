https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Governor-orders-flags-lowered-to-honor-shooting-13916218.php
Governor orders flags lowered to honor shooting victims
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered that flags at all state office buildings be immediately lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Ducey's office said in a statement his order was in coordination with President Donald Trump's proclamation.
Twelve people were killed in a shooting Friday at a Virginia Beach municipal building. City officials said 11 were city employees; one was a contractor.
Ducey expressed sympathy for all those affected by the shooting, and he said Arizona is praying for Virginia Beach and thanking responders who acted at the scene.
