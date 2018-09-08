https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Grand-Forks-police-Baby-girl-s-death-ruled-a-13214710.php
Grand Forks police: Baby girl's death ruled a homicide
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Grand Forks police say the death of a 5-month-old girl has been ruled a homicide.
KFGO radio reports 18-year-old Mason Kamrowski was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the death of Brynley Rymer.
The infant died May 22 at a Fargo hospital, a day after she was brought to a Grand Forks hospital by a caretaker.
Kamrowski is being held in the Grand Forks County jail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Police say the investigation remains open.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
