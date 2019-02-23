Grand jury indicts suspended sheriff on 2 additional counts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A suspended Greenville County sheriff already facing criminal charges has been indicted on two additional counts.

A grand jury Tuesday indicted Will Lewis on charges of perjury and misconduct in office.

The perjury indictment says Lewis signed a sworn statement in January 2017 that he conducted a background check on a sheriff's captain knowing the check was not done.

Lewis already faces an obstruction of justice charge and an additional count of misconduct in office.

Lewis was elected sheriff in November 2016. He has been suspended from office since his original indictment in April.

Authorities have released few details on the charges against Lewis, who has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutor Kevin Brackett says the investigation into Lewis continues and more charges are possible.