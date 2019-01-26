Greencreek sisters charged with murder-for-hire plot

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Two sisters from the north-central Idaho village of Greencreek have been charged in a murder-for-hire plot after law enforcement officers say they tried to hire an undercover deputy to kill their neighbor.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Debra and Doris Wensman are each charged with a felony for allegedly trying to solicit someone to commit murder. They made their first appearance in court on Friday.

According to court documents an undercover deputy approached the women on Thursday after a fuel oil delivery man called law enforcement to report they had tried to offer him money to kill their neighbor. Idaho County Detective Brian Hewson says the women made the same offer to the deputy, who was wearing a radio transmitter. That's when additional law enforcement officers arrived and arrested the women.

It wasn't immediately known if either 50-year-old Debra Wensman or 46-year-old Doris Wensman have an attorney. They have not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea in court.

