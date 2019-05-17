Group violating law as it distributes needles to drug users

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The top prosecutor in eastern Iowa's Dubuque County says he has no immediate plans to file charges against a group that's been violating state law by distributing sterile needles to intravenous drug users.

The group Dubuque Harm Reduction has been open about its activities, sending a letter to county supervisors earlier this month that detailed the group's services and included an offer to be a resource to the county.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the nonprofit provides medical-grade clean injection supplies and offers HIV and hepatitis C testing, wound care kits and fentanyl-testing strips.

A bill legalizing such services in Iowa failed to advance during the recent legislative session.

The prosecutor, County Attorney C.J. May III, says it's obvious there's a public health issue involved.

___

Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com