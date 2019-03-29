Guardian, brother charged with beating, taping boy to chair

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The guardian and brother of a 12-year-old boy are charged with child abuse in a North Carolina case in which authorities say the boy was beaten and then duct-taped to a chair.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that the boy suffered an orbital fracture when one person held his hands his back while a second person struck him in the face with a fist. They say the child then was duct-taped to a chair and left there overnight.

Authorities say the child's guardian, 71-year-old Frances Kay Campbell Miller, and the child's brother, 20-year-old Dustin Webb Miller, face felony assault and other charges.

It wasn't clear if the Millers have an attorney. A phone number listed for them wasn't accepting messages.