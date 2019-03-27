Guilty plea entered in 2016 boat crash that killed 2 men

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty in a 2016 Lake Michigan boat crash that killed two passengers on the boat.

The Post-Tribune reports 39-year-old Tony Gibson entered the plea Tuesday in Lake Superior Court to two counts of reckless homicide in the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Wade of Hammond, Indiana, and 62-year-old Timothy Dunlap of Lynwood, Illinois.

Gibson's attorney Paul Stracci says a plea agreement allows for a sentence of up to four years in prison on each count.

Prosecutors say Gibson was intoxicated in July 2016 when the 42-foot (12.8-meter) powerboat he was operating crashed into a break wall near a marina in East Chicago, Indiana. Records say Wade and Dunlap were found dead in the water hours after the crash and Gibson was found walking barefoot on land.

