Guilty plea planned in wastewater discharge test scam

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A court document says a former supervisor intends to plead guilty to federal charges that he conspired with others to manipulate water sample test results at the Sioux City wastewater treatment plant.

Patrick Schwarte's attorney filed a notice Monday in U.S. District Court. His plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Prosecutors say chlorine was added to wastewater on days that E. coli samples were taken. The samples then showed plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal limits for levels of fecal coliform and E. coli. The chlorine was reduced after the tests, saving the city money.

The city dismissed Schwarte and the plant superintendent in June 2015 after the Iowa Natural Resources Department began an investigation.