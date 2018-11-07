Guilty verdict in deaths of man, baby in Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Hennepin County District Court judge has found a 19-year-old defendant guilty of fatally shooting a Minneapolis man and a baby.

Jquan McInnis was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Gustav Christianson II and seven-month-old Jayden Redden.

Judge Jeannice Reding informed both prosecutors and defense attorneys of her verdict earlier this week.

McInnis was 17 when he was indicted by a grand jury. Prosecutors say McInnis had a dispute with Christianson and shot him while he was in the back seat of a car. The baby, strapped in a car seat, was also struck by gunfire and died at Children's Hospital.