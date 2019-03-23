Police: Gymnastics coach had sexual relationship with teen
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gymnastics coach has been arrested on charges that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage girl.
Fairfax County police said 28-year-old Aryan Mazloum-Yazdi has been charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Mazloum-Yazdi is a gymnastics coach at Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke. Police said he was arrested Friday at his home in Manassas.
A police dispatcher said no additional details would be released.
A phone number for Mazloum-Yazdi could not be located.
A woman who answered the phone at the gymnastics school declined to comment.
In a news release, police said parents concerned that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Mazloum-Yazdi should contact the Major Crimes Bureau.