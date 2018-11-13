https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Hartford-police-investigate-2-shootings-about-an-13387813.php
Hartford police investigate 2 shootings about an hour apart
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred just about an hour apart.
The first shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in a private vehicle.
About an hour later, officers responded to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center when a gunshot victim arrived in a private vehicle.
The 23-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening wound to the upper arm.
The victim has two outstanding warrants and will be taken into custody after treatment.
The shootings do not appear to be related.
