Hawaii considers reforming bail system called unfair to poor

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii would be the latest state to overhaul its bail system to make it fairer for the poor if bills before the state Legislature become law.

Lawmakers are considering allowing defendants accused of non-violent offenses to be released on bail without paying cash up front. Instead, defendants could sign a promissory note and commit to showing up for trial. Defendants would be liable for the bail payment if they don't show.

Critics say the current system penalizes the poor by locking up those who can't afford to pay, even giving the innocent incentive to plead guilty just to get out. People can lose their jobs, housing and custody of children because they are unable to work, pay rent and look after their families while detained.

"This could be one of the most significant criminal justice reforms we've seen in a generation," said state Rep. Chris Lee, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The reforms have "been proven in other places to reduce unjust treatment and reduce cost to taxpayers and ultimately end up with better results and safer society overall," he said.

Reforming pretrial detention has been on state agendas across the country in recent years. New Jersey and Washington, D.C., largely no longer use cash bail, but laws there still allow it. California lawmakers eliminated cash bail, but voters there will have a chance to approve or reject the measure in a referendum next year.

Two similar versions of reform are currently making their way through the Hawaii House and Senate . They would each also establish a program to assess the chances defendants would commit crimes when released before trial. Officials would use this analysis to help them determine conditions for release.

Overhauling bail was among the recommendations of a 29-member task force, which met 12 times from 2017 to 2018 to discuss pretrial detention. The panel included lawmakers, court administrators, state agency department heads, police chiefs, prosecutors, public defenders and criminal defense attorneys.

Supporters testified to lawmakers that the reforms will relieve jail overcrowding, save taxpayer dollars and alleviate the unfair burden of cash bail on indigent defendants.