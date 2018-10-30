Hawaii man challenges conviction in Christmas Day shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man convicted in a deadly shooting outside a Honolulu shopping center on Christmas Day claims he should not have stood trial for murder.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the lawyer for 22-year-old Dae Han Moon requested a judge to nullify the verdicts and to dismiss the charges because only one doctor declared 20-year-old Steve Feliciano brain dead before allowing his organs to be donated.

Under state law, a person on artificial life support is determined dead when an attending physician and a consulting physician both sign statements declaring the death.

A jury found Moon guilty last month of second-degree murder and firearms charges in the 2016 shooting.

Deputy prosecutor Scott Bell says Feliciano was kept on life support for two more days after he was declared brain dead.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com